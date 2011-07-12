NEC Debuts PX Series Projectors

NEC Display Solutions of America has debuted its new PX Series projector line with the introduction of the PX750U. This installation model is designed for those large venues requiring exceptional brightness, such as houses of worship, higher education, corporate and retail environments where there is high ambient light or the need for a larger screen size.

The PX750U WUXGA (1900 x 1200) 7500-lumen projector is the first model in NEC's projector line to offer Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), which is the first industry-wide standardization in option slots to simplify installation, use and maintenance while offering input flexibility. It supports multiple input cards, including an HD/SD-SDI and single board computer (SBC). The PX750U's advanced input panel, along with its powered lens controls, provides the flexibility required for most installations, while its Crestron Roomview technology allows users to directly connect their projectors to the managed network for monitoring and control.

The projector's stacking correction capability allows up to four projectors to be stacked vertically or horizontally to boost the image brightness up to 30,000 lumens. With Integrated Device Technology HQVT, a video processing and scaling system, users can present with superior image quality using the technology's pixel-based, motion-adaptive de-interlacing to remove undesirable motion artifacts.

"The PX750U is the ultimate projector for customers requiring high brightness for large rooms, remote networking capabilities for ease in maintenance, and advanced connectivity for option cards and high-definition sources," said Rich McPherson, senior product manager of projectors for NEC Display Solutions. "We are very proud to offer an option slot in this product to increase our customers' flexibility during installation. The amount of features integrated with the PX750U makes it an ideal solution for higher education lecture halls, training rooms and venues with a large amount of ambient lighting."

The PX Series offers a number of integrated networking functions, such as RJ45 for quick connection to the LAN and optional high-speed wireless (LAN IEEE 802.11b/g). Windows Network Projector, Windows Remote Desktop, Windows Network Drive Function and Windows Media Connection Function are just a few of the networking tools that allow users to connect to the shared network, control a networked computer through the projector's USB input and display multimedia files.