Gallinghouse Becomes A.C.T. Lighting Vice President

Bill Gallinghouse has joined A.C.T. Lighting as vice president of strategy and business development.

“Since its founding by Bob Gordon more than 20 years ago, A.C.T Lighting has always been known for industry-leading sales and marketing, and Bill’s appointment will help solidify that,” said Ben Saltzman, the company’s CEO. “As our company grows, we’ve found that we needed to formalize and build our organizational structure, and Bill is the perfect person to help make this happen. Also, Bill comes on board with an extensive knowledge of the installation markets, an area we see as growing in importance. Bill will work hand in hand with our vice president of sales and marketing, Brian Dowd, and the rest of our executive team.”

Bill Gallinghouse comes to A.C.T Lighting with an extensive resume in the entertainment lighting industry. Most recently, he was owner of Specification Sales & Service, a consulting firm specializing in helping entertainment lighting and rigging manufacturers sell their products through US specification sales markets. Prior to that, he was vice president of business development for Electronic Theatre Controls of Middleton, WI, where he was responsible for the company’s global market development and marketing functions. Earlier, he served as managing director of that company’s London subsidiary and vice president of sales and marketing.

Gallinghouse was also executive vice president at PRG, a global production equipment rental company that provides service to Broadway, live events, industry, political conventions, and live music.

“I’ve known Ben Saltzman for over 20 years,” says Gallinghouse. “Ben is looking to further the growth of A.C.T Lighting, and I’m delighted to work with him to continue to build business and explore new markets. The company has an incredible reputation in the live event industry and I feel confident that we can sell our products into the installation and facilities market, where I have spent a great deal of my career.”