Gable Showcases Visual Solutions at GlobalShop 2016

Gable today announced they will exhibit for the first time at GlobalShop 2016, one of the world’s largest annual events for retail design and shopper marketing.

Gable Display Pre-GlobalShop

Gable’s booth #1715 at GlobalShop 2016 will showcase a variety of products Gable offers as part of end-to-end visual solutions for retailers looking to compel shoppers, elevate brands and offer improved in-store experiences.

Products on the floor at Gable’s first GlobalShop exhibit include a new invisible crystal LED display with a 15.62mm x 20mm clear window screen, offering high transparency and great color for a retail environment. Gable will also feature 2.9mm resolution main display measuring 11 feet wide by 15 feet tall, along with 2.5mm resolution LED posters and a circular display with 10mm resolution.

Gable, recently rebranded after more than 35 years as GableSigns, has recently completed projects at several Verizon Destination Stores throughout the country, including Macy’s in New York City’s Herald Square, UNIQLO locations throughout the U.S., the Cobo Center in Detroit and Simon Property Group projects from New York to California.