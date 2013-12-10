Matrox and 3M Multi-Touch Multi-Display Solutions

The What: Matrox Graphics Inc. and 3M Touch Systems (subsidiary of the 3M Electronic Solutions Division) said both companies have validated a new 3M touch driver that will support multi-touch functionality across two, three or more 3M Multi-touch Displays powered by a variety of Matrox multi-monitor products.
Integrators can now pair Matrox products with 3M Multi-touch Displays to create interactive digital signage and collaborative video walls that span multiple displays, without the need for touch overlays or licensing fees.
The What Else: Applications include interactive kiosks, way finding, retail and exhibit display walls, as well as collaborative multi-panel classroom, boardroom, and command & control installations.
Availability
The 3M MT7.14.0 driver for 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Microsoft® Windows 7 is available now as a free download driver from the 3M website.
The following 3M Multi-Touch Display products are supported:
•3M Multi-Touch Display C4667PW (46")
•3M Multi-Touch Display C3266PW (32")
•3M Multi-Touch Display C2167PW (21.5")
•3M Multi-Touch Display C2256PW (22")
•3M Multi-Touch Display M2767PW (27")
•3M Multi-Touch Display M2467PW (24")
•3M Multi-Touch Display M2167PW (21.5")
•3M Multi-Touch Display M1866PW (18.5")
The following Matrox multi-display products are supported:
•Matrox DualHead2Go external multi-monitor adapters
•Matrox TripleHead2Go external multi-monitor adapters
•Matrox M-Series add-in graphics cards
•Matrox Mura MPX video wall controller boards
•Matrox Extio KVM extenders
Why This Matters: “With our Mura MPX, DualHead2Go and TripleHead2Go products, multiple displays are seen as one large stretched desktop, and standard off-the-shelf touch displays typically have had difficulty supporting this stretched-desktop mode,” said Caroline Injoyan, Business Development Manager, Matrox Graphics Inc.
“3M’s new driver overcomes this limitation and provides a simple way for integrators to add engaging interactivity to their multi-screen digital signage setups.”