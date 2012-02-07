Haivision Reveals CoolSign with Intel AIM Suite

At DSE 2012, Haivision is announcing the integration of its CoolSign digital signage solution with the Intel Audience Impression Metrics Suite (Intel AIM Suite) to deliver new audience-detection technology.

The CoolSign solution with Intel AIM Suite uses sensor technology for video analytics to enable intelligent digital signs that deliver relevant real-time content.

Haivision Products on Display at DSE 2012:

CoolSign

Haivision's CoolSign digital signage solution boasts all the features and functions required to meet any signage need, from smaller installations to sophisticated multiscreen landmark displays to large-scale global networks. CoolSign's pioneering digital signage technology includes n-tier architecture, native multicasting support, real-time connectivity, full-edge device monitoring and control, flexible media scheduling, closed data architecture, and bandwidth usage controls. And now CoolSign offers unrestricted licensing to content creators and network managers everywhere, as well as preconfigured server and player systems to eliminate integration headaches. CoolSign is designed to serve the demands of retail, government, financial services, corporate, and pure-play digital out-of-home advertising (DOOH) networks around the globe.

Makito HD Encoder

When integrated with CoolSign digital signage systems, Haivision's Makito enables live HD video to be scheduled as content on any CoolSign display on the LAN. The Makito encoder combines the efficiencies of H.264 video compression and full HD video quality in a small form factor. The Makito supports digital and analog HD inputs, as well as digital or analog DVI.

KulaByte Internet Encoder

Haivision will display its KulaByte software encoder for the first time at DSE 2012. KulaByte allows users to deliver live content over the Internet to any device. Completely software-based, the KulaByte encoder provides efficient use of uplink bandwidth due to extremely high quality-per-bit (QPB) performance and tight bit rate control. For digital signage, KulaByte extends the messaging capabilities of CoolSign to any mobile device, tablet, or PC.