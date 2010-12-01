Atlona Showcases Signature Line at GV Expo

Atlona Technologies is showcasing its Signature line of digital connectivity solutions for large-scale government, military, digital signage, and other commercial applications this week in DC at the Government Video Expo 2010.

The variety of products now shipping include HDMI matrix switchers up to 128x128, converters and scalers, expansive fiber optic extenders and DisplayPort cables, and more.

"The government industry has really taken off in recent years, and provides an outstanding opportunity for commercial integrators," said Joshua Carlson, director of public relations, Atlona Technologies. "At GV Expo 2010, we will be highlighting the latest additions to our Signature line to meet the unique demands of these applications. From matrix switchers to fiber optic extenders, our Signature line gives integrators everything they need for these large-scale installations, such as military intelligence and command centers, while ensuring a level of reliability that is second to none."

Atlona's matrix switchers are available for all formats — 3GSDI, HDMI, DVI, component, and composite — and feature re-clocking technology to allow the use of long cables on the input and output without quality loss. Highlighted matrix switchers at GV Expo 2010 will include the AT-PROHD1616M-SR — a true 16x16:2 HDMI matrix switch with CAT5/6 and local HDMI outputs. The PROHD1616M-SR unit features 16 HDMI 1.3 inputs and 16 independently switchable HDMI + Twister Pair outputs to feed 16 separate displays simultaneously. Also on display will be the 8x8 AT-DVI0808 DVI matrix switch and 16x16 AT-DVI1616-A DVI switch with audio. Both units are capable of being controlled though IR remote, RS232, or LAN, and are designed to handle any resolution up to WUXGA (1920x1200) without any signal degradation.

Atlona will also be showcasing its AT-PROHD82M 8x2 HD video scaler and AT-HD4-100SR HDMI over CAT5/6/7 extender kit. The AT-PROHD82M is a multivideo matrix switcher featuring eight inputs and two matrix outputs, each providing both HDMI and VGA connections to send audio and video signals across multiple displays. The unit's HDMI outputs are capable of displaying 720p and 1080p, while the VGA outputs can display resolutions from SVGA 800x600 to WUXGA 1920x1200. The AT-HD4-100SR extender kit is designed on HDBaseT technology, which allows full 3-D and 4Kx2K (four times the resolution of 1080p) extension over a single low-cost CAT5/6/7 cable up to 330 feet.

Available in multiple video formats including HD-SDI, DVI, and HDMI, Atlona's fiber optic extenders transfer HD video over multimode fiber optic cable up to 1,000 feet without any signal loss. The latest additions to the company's fiber extender line include the AT-3GSDI20SR 3G/HD/SD-SDI digital video extension kit, which is one of the world's smallest 3G/HD-SDI baluns. This unit allows the transfer of 1080p HD-SDI signals at 3Gb/s, supporting a single-channel SMPTE-424M 3G HD-SDI, SMPTE-292M HD, or SMPTE-259M serial digital video signal over single or multimode fiber. In addition, the company's AT-HDFW10R wall-plate-style HDMI transmitter/receiver and AT-RGBF30R-IR VGA/component, RS232, IR, and audio transmitter receiver will be on display.

Other fiber optic solutions include Atlona's fiber optic DisplayPort cables, which are designed to let users extend their digital Mini DisplayPort displays distances up to 330 feet away from the desired Mac or PC, all while still maintaining the highest video quality and extremely high resolutions up to WQXGA (2560x1600). For those needing a Mini DisplayPort output to extend a signal from a Mac computer to an Apple display, such as the Apple 24-inch or iMac 27-inch display, Atlona also offers a Mini DisplayPort-to-DisplayPort adapter.

Visitors to Atlona's booth 117 at GV Expo 2010 can experience all of these products and enter a drawing to win an Apple 16Gb iPad. To enter the drawing online and preregister for Atlona's post-show mailing list, visit atlona.com/govvideo.