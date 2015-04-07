Fulcrum Acoustic Offers TQ Support for Ashly Products

Fulcrum Acoustic has integrated the company's Temporal Equalization with select Ashly DSP-based products.

Level 1 TQ Processing provides the highest fidelity from Fulcrum Acoustic products through the use of both FIR and IIR filters. TQ Level 1 supported products will include Ashly's DSP Processors, nXp Two-Channel and Multi-Channel Amplifiers, and Pema Media Amplifiers.

"Voicing" files for Ashly products are available for download from the Fulcrum Acoustic website. These are native files that are compatible with the Library Management System built into the current (V5.23) release of Ashly's Protea System Software. This feature allows users to automatically load a voicing file to the device's output stage in a simple, one-step operation. Individual voicing files are available for each Fulcrum Acoustic product.