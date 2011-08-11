Atlona Offers Seminar on HDMI Deployments

Atlona Technologies announced that Chris Bundy, the company's director of marketing, will present "Testing and Troubleshooting HDMI Systems Deployment" at the CEDIA EXPO 2011 HDMI Applications Symposium on Sept. 7 in the Sagamore 5 Ballroom of the Indianapolis Convention Center.

Hosted by HDMI Licensing, LLC, the CEDIA HDMI Applications Symposium is designed to assist installers with custom and commercial HDMI deployments. The day-long event features presentations from multiple HDMI adopters, covering a comprehensive range of HDMI installation topics. In his presentation, from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m., Bundy will introduce EDID troubleshooting techniques using Atlona's KIT-PROHD3 digital connectivity kit and demonstrate methods to make any HDMI installation as simple as running component video.

Atlona's KIT-PROHD3 digital connectivity kit is designed to diagnose and repair all known EDID issues. This combination of a signal generator, testing monitor, and EDID reader/writer allows professionals working with HDMI to save hours diagnosing and repairing incompatibilities between various devices. The kit also allows for testing signal pathways over straight cables and CAT 5 baluns in a wide variety of resolutions and timings, including VESA, HDTV, and 3D formats.

"EDID is responsible for 99 percent of all connectivity issues with HDMI, a fact that has just recently started to take root in the greater knowledge base of installers and integrators using HDMI," said Bundy. "I am honored to be able to address this issue at the HDMI Applications Symposium. By attending my presentation, installers will walk away knowing how they can easily diagnose and repair all EDID issues, saving costly man hours and lowering expenses."