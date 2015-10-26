FSR to Make 2015 InfoComm Connections Debut

FSR will make its debut as an exhibitor at the 2015 InfoComm Connections show in New York at the Javits Convention Center on November 11-12. The company will feature its full range of products, including HuddleVU Collaboration systems, its floor, wall, table, and ceiling boxes, scaling and HDMI switchers, and control systems.

“We have a full lineup at this show, with everything from our seamless scaling switchers, HDMI switchers, and HDBaseT products to our popular FLEX control system, HuddleVU collaboration solutions, and digital ribbon offerings that will demonstrate to attendees how FSR is the leading provider of solutions that not only help build a solid infrastructure but also support the industry with numerous collaboration and control solutions,” said company president Jan Sandri.



“In addition, as InfoComm Connections makes its debut in New York, co-locating with the ever-growing CCW+SATCON show, we’re thrilled to be onboard as an exhibitor, thus showing our support for this highly important market segment.”



Late in 2014, InfoComm International and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced that their events, InfoComm Connections and Content and Communications World (CCW+SATCON), would be co-located in 2015, expecting to draw nearly 10,000 attendees and roughly 365 exhibitors.