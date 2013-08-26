VMP Launches 19-Inch 12RU Wall Rack Enclosure

Video Mount Products has launched the new ERWEN-12E 19-inch wall rack enclosure. Now shipping, the ERWEN-12E has an MSRP of $499.00.



“The ERWEN-12E is a workhorse of a wall mounted rack enclosure,” said Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “Where space is at a premium, getting equipment off the floor and up on the wall is a must when floor standing equipment racks just won’t do. VMP designed the new ERWEN-12E wall mounted rack for both form and functionality, especially with the installer in mind. With adjustable four post rails, removable hinged wall plate and a reversible glass front door, the ERWEN-12E is the answer to the most demanding rack mount requirements.”Additional features of the ERWEN-12E 19-inch wall rack enclosure include:

* works with all standard 19-inch rack equipment and accessories

* 12 rack spaces

* rails threaded with standard 10-32 threading

* adjustable front and rear rails

* vented top and bottom

* top and bottom cable routing knockouts

* reversible hinged tempered glass front door

* removable hinged back panel

* lockable, removable side panels (locks not included)

* welded steel construction

* ships assembled

* load capacity – 120 lbs

* black powder coat finish

* product dimensions (W x D x H): 24.3in x 21.9in x 25.3in

* product weight: 61.6 lbs