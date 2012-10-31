Verrex Selects UCi2i as Managed Services Partner

Verrex has partnered with global managed services provider UCi2i to deliver complete video conferencing network and end-point management services.

"UCi2i stands out with its comprehensive offerings, robust infrastructure, and top-tier customer service" said Mr. Edolo, Verrex director of global managed services. "More importantly, we have begun using UCi2i’s services for our own internal videoconferencing infrastructure needs – with stellar results. UCi2i offers a superior service that Verrex can truly stand behind and confidently sell – we use it ourselves.”

Supported by UCi2i, Verrex will offer subscription-based virtual meeting rooms; point-to-point video communication services for desktop, meeting room and telepresence; B2B and B2C private dialing; monitoring and support; and concierge services for conferencing. UCi2i’s services are fully supported globally over a secure network and the cloud.

"UCi2i delivers services through channel only with the sole focus of making video the new voice," added Jim Rowland, UCi2i managing director - APAC. "I am delighted to have partnered with Verrex, who share the same focus on customer service and dedication to quality as UCi2i. Together we are able to complement each other and deliver true, seamless, one-stop-shop solutions in visual collaboration.”