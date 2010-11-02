AIA and InfoComm to Partner on IPD Demonstration Project

WASHINGTON, DC--The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has elected to partner with InfoComm International to refurbish several meeting room spaces at its Washington, D.C. headquarters. This pro-bono project represents an opportunity for qualified InfoComm members to provide design expertise on a high-profile demonstration project using Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) methodologies.

"We are pleased to be working on this important program with InfoComm International and its members," said Markku Allison, AIA, director, resource architect, at the AIA. "A goal of this collaboration is to highlight the importance of early involvement of the audiovisual professional in the delivery of a successful project."

The consultant will advise the Institute on all related technology concerns in order to complete this upgrade, including all potential solutions to meet the goals of the Institute, capabilities and use of equipment, integration, operation and on-going maintenance. Working with the Institute staff, the consultant will conduct both the programming and design phases of this project, assist in selection of integration services provider, work with the systems integrator and conduct system commissioning.

The ANSI/INFOCOMM 2M-2010 Standard Guide for Audiovisual Systems Design and Coordination Processes must be followed in the development of this project. Deliverables include all documents detailed in the 2M-2010 Program and Design Phases.

The development of this cooperative project represents the achievement of several long-standing goals for InfoComm. "For years, InfoComm has tried, along with its members, to educate architects about the value of working with an AV professional, and addressing audiovisual considerations early in the construction process," said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. "The AIA approaching InfoComm about this IPD project, and including standards developed by InfoComm in the proposal, is the culmination of years of work performed by InfoComm volunteers and staff, and is one of the great highlights in InfoComm's history."