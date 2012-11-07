Atlona Now Shipping AT-H2H-44M 4x4 HDMI Matrix Switcher

Atlona is now shipping its new AT-H2H-44M 4x4 HDMI matrix switcher. A comprehensive signal routing switch supporting high-speed HDMI and uncompressed digital multichannel audio switching and distribution across four zones, the AT-H2H-44M features advanced EDID management, S/PDIF audio loop outs, multiple control interfaces, in-field upgradable firmware, and Audio Return Channel (ARC).



AT-H2H-44M 4x4 HDMI matrix switcherThe AT-H2H-44M's advanced EDID management feature is designed to ensure compatibility across multiple display types, sends communication between sources and displays, and automatically provides a compatible EDID at start up. The unit also features an EDID learning function that can be customized for any connected component such as AVRs, set-top boxes (STBs), and TVs. S/PDIF port loop outs allow audio distribution to zone amplifiers or A/V receivers within a rack, while the video signal is routed via the HDMI output to the zone display. The S/PDIF output supports digital audio signals up to Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1.

With multiple control interfaces such as RS-232, IR, and the front panel — with future updates for TCP/IP through the unit's Ethernet port — this 4x4 HDMI matrix switcher was developed with whole-home media control and light professional needs in mind. In addition, the AT-H2H-44M features a field-serviceable firmware port that allows for quick upgrades.

"The AT-H2H-44M 4x4 HDMI matrix switcher is a solution to consumers' whole-home entertainment needs," said Steve Heintz, professional product manager, Atlona. "With a full range of advanced features, the unit will provide users with the highest digital quality experience when watching a movie, giving a presentation, and more."