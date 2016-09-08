Frost & Sullivan Lauds Pexip for Disruption

Pexip ArupBased on its recent analysis of the video conferencing market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Pexip with the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation. Pexip’s solution is founded on a flexible, differentiated video conferencing platform that helps organizations scale quickly and affordably, and efficiently connect people to create agile businesses.

"Acknowledging the rapid growth of the mobile workforce, the Pexip team is constantly looking to develop technologies that can scale efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Frost & Sullivan industry director of conferencing and collaboration, Roopam Jain. "The result of these efforts is Pexip Infinity, the company’s software-based virtual meeting and interoperability platform. It allows people to connect to virtual meetings using the communication tools of their choice, including Microsoft Skype for Business, traditional video conferencing, or WebRTC from any device without cumbersome user interaction."

In an era when most unified communications (UC) vendors and service providers tend to focus on their own solutions rather than on integration with others, Pexip has extended the value of its customers' investments. "In 2015, Pexip announced Fusion, a technology that enhances user experience when Microsoft Skype for Business or Lync users meet with standards-based videoconferencing users," noted Jain. "Pexip Fusion ensures that every individual participant benefits from the native client experience, irrespective of their platform of choice. For enterprises that have invested in both legacy video conferencing and Skype for Business or Lync, Pexip Fusion means better adoption rates, return on investment, and intuitive usage."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that significantly impact both the functionality and the customer value of the new products and applications. The award lauds the high R&D spend towards innovation, its relevance to the industry, and the positive impact on brand perception.

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for outstanding achievement in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research.