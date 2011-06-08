Grass Valley to Demo Signal Converters

San Francisco, CA--Grass Valley intends to display a number of technologies at InfoComm 2011, including its new line of signal converters.

This year, Grass Valley’s products will be exhibited by Starin Marketing, a North American distribution partner for Grass Valley Pro AV products. Starin also assists its customers in the selection and installation of portable and fixed presentation systems.

Among the products to be demonstrated is the ADVC-G Series of signal converters, offering full bandwidth “any signal-in, any signal-out” conversions in a small footprint “brick-style” form factor.

In addition to the new line of compact signal converters, several new options for the Grass Valley T2 intelligent digital disk recorder (iDDR) will be highlighted, with improved processing speed and several new keyboard shortcuts — as well as a new QoS feature that streamlines clip record and playback capabilities.