BTX Offers Control Solutions

BTX's Control Solutions allow non-programmers to "program" a control system through a simple drag-and-drop interface. BTX Control Solutions include the software-based control platform from Stardraw.
- The Control Solutions' drag-and-drop interface allows systems to be configured and controlled without having to write code. Also included in the offering are desktop and in-wall touch-panel controllers. With the platform's support of WebServices, any device that supports HTTP or runs a browser can also be used as an interface to talk to the Stardraw Control system, including an iPod touch, iPhone, and iPad.
- BTX Control Solutions offers a variety of network adapters that allow the most commonly used devices to be managed and accessed via the Stardraw network-based software. Based on open systems and industry standards, these ultra-compact devices fit almost anywhere and include a choice of wireless (WiFi) or wired (TCP/IP) connectivity to infrared (IR), serial (RS-232), and contact closure (relay) equipment.