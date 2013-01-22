Digital Signage Education Renewal Credit Program

- The Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) has announced the launch of its new Education Renewal Credit (ERC) Program. While DSEG has long been providing education to professionals in the digital signage industry– including a certification program– the new Educational Renewal Credit Program is designed to promote continuing education, and to document and certify that continuing education with renewal credits.
- The new ERC Program will kick off with the program in full force at the Digital Signage Expo in February 2013.
- In the new ERC program, Credit will be provided for qualified past courses taken. Going forward, for each hour of qualifying continuing education that is taken, an Educational Renewal Credit will be earned by participants. Over a period of three years DSEG is setting fifteen ERCs as the total number of hours of continuing education to maintain an active certification. This means a professional can take five ERC approved courses per year over three years or any combination to make fifteen ERCs in a three year time period.
- The DSEG board of advisors will review all courses submitted for ERC eligibility, and this list of courses will be published on line at www.DSEG.org
- From its inception, the Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG) mission has been to provide foundational education to individuals engaged in the digital signage industry, with the guidance of recognized experts in the various fields represented in the industry and conducted in an impartial, agnostic, vendor-neutral, and unbiased perspective. DSEG utilizes a certification program process culminating with an examination at the end of each certification to insure that those who take the courses have proven knowledge gained from the program.
- DSEG works together with the Digital Signage Federation, the Digital Signage Expo, publishing partner NewBay Media/Digital Signage Magazine, Lyle Bunn's SPEED Program, and other industry groups to promote instructor-led classroom certification renewal as well as online training for the Digital Signage Industry.
- For information:
- www.DSEG.org