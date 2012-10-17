DSE 2013 Opens for Registration, Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a host of new educational offerings on February 26-28, 2013, at its annual event in Las Vegas.

Themed “Innovation Inspires,” DSE 2013 invites attendees to be embrace new ideas, challenge existing precepts, embolden their vision of the future, and see how the newest technologies can capture customer attention to help their businesses succeed.

The way such innovators see the future will be the Wednesday, February 27 keynote address theme of Dr. Peter Bocko, chief technology officer for Corning Glass Technologies. The Thursday, February 28 keynote thought-leadership panelists will also offer forward-looking perspectives on the industry from the unique point of view of an architect, industrial designer, technology innovator and futurist. Innovation Inspires will play a large role in almost every one of the eight DSE 2013 seminar tracks.

“Creative inspiration is what drives innovation with advancements in technology that move business forward. DSE is the premiere show in this industry because it not only provides a first-hand look at the newest technologies, but at the same time attendees have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends, improve their proficiency and network with other professionals,” said Richard Lebovitz, educational and editorial director for Exponation LLC, which produces DSE.

Attendees will be able to attend 32 general conference seminars targeting clearly defined audiences and hear an outstanding faculty of peer professionals and industry specialists make presentations relevant to the digital signage and digital out-of-home marketplace. After proposal review and selection by educational oversight committees, relevant topics presented at DSE 2013 will be presented in tracks that cover the key elements of digital signage, including hardware, software and connectivity; network design, management and operation; content; and the business of digital signage and place-based advertising networks.

New for 2013:

• Half-day pre-show conferences on Tuesday, February 26

o Digital Signage in Education

o Digital Signage in Restaurants

o Digital Place-based Network Optimization Strategies

o Mobile Technology and Its Implications for Digital Signage



• Full-day pre-show conference on Tuesday, February 26

o Design Directions: Digital Dynamic Environments



• Full-day post-show workshop on Friday, March 1

o Digital Signage Content and Media Expert (DCME) Program



• Interactive Technology Theater on Wednesday & Thursday, February 27-28

o 14 free on-floor workshops

In addition to the seminar curriculum, DSE 2013 will feature 16 pre- and post-show educational programs, 40 industry vertical discussion groups, an extensive offering of 42 free on-floor workshops, and a program of study to establish certification and ensure certification renewal in cooperation with the Digital Signage Experts Group.