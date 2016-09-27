Forrester Research Webinar Today: Is IT Giving Workers the Tools they Need to Succeed?

Today, September 27th, Forrester Research, Prysm, and AVTechnology will host a webinar to discuss if IT/AV is delivering successful collaboration tools to workers. Join this webinar with Forrester Research, Prysm, and AVTechnology to find out. The webinar, Building the Business Case for a Modern Digital Workplace, will take place at 12noon Eastern time. Click Here to register for the webinar.



Recent major research has identified a technology collaboration gap in most organizations– the gap between what users need for more efficient collaboration and what IT is currently providing them. This gap is actually widening in enterprises whose collaboration tools aren’t up to today’s challenges, and leads to employee disengagement that hurts productivity.

In a major new study conducted in March 2016, Forrester Research examined the effectiveness of collaboration technology in the enterprise. The study surveyed 1,000 professionals at organizations in the U.S. and U.K.– all companies with 1,000 employees or more. Two hundred of those surveyed work in IT and facilities, and 800 are “information workers”—those who ostensibly taking advantage of the benefits collaborations systems provide. The results of the study will open your eyes to the nature of the technology collaboration gap– and what you can do to help close that gap.

Join JP Gowdner from Forrester Research, David Schweer from Prysm, and Moderator Margot Douaihy of AVTechnology magazine, who will reveal surprising findings about the challenges involved with workplace collaboration. You’ll also get tips that will help you build the business case for moving towards a modern digital workplace.

In this one-hour webinar, you will learn:

• The top technology issues frustrating workers and driving disengagement

• The perception gap that exists between IT/facilities leaders and information workers, in regard to collaboration solutions

• How enterprises are modernizing work with visual workplace solutions

• How to demonstrate the productivity and ROI improvements possible with a modern digital workplace