AVI-SPL and Bosch Present Free Webinar

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL and Bosch are pairing up to present the next AVI-SPL University webinar, "Litigation vs. Implementation: Safeguarding Your Facility" on May 10 at 1 p.m. EST.

Bosch's Barry Luz will address the importance of mass notification within facilities, particularly when it comes to safeguarding against litigation in emergency situations.

In this free one-hour webinar, Luz will discuss the impact the quickly-approaching UL standards change will have on security operations and the ability to save lives. In additional, the webinar will explore new standards for speech intelligibility with signaling and public address systems and explain what it takes to future-proof facilities.

To register, visit avispl.com