Ford AV Acquires Audio Video Resources

Ford Audio-Video Systems has acquired Audio Video Resources (AVR) based in Phoenix, AZ. The acquisition aims to enhance Ford’s service capabilities in Phoenix as well as its ability to provide design and technical installation throughout the Western United States.

Audio Video Resources employs more than 40 employees, providing services ranging from design and engineering consultation to installation and training as well as ongoing technical support and rentals. Clients include major enterprises such as Arizona State University, the Cable Shopping Network, Fender Instruments, University of Arizona, and Aetna Insurance. AVR is an InfoComm Solutions Provider and employs the highest number of industry certified designers and technicians of any audiovisual company in Arizona.

Ford first stepped into the Arizona market with the establishment of its Phoenix division, and the acquisition of a well established AV integrator like AVR will increase Ford’s influence in the West.

“It is our hope that this will provide expanded services to existing AVR customers and accelerate growth in the expanding Phoenix market,” said Jim Ford, PE and president of Ford Audio-Video.

“Our staff is excited to join Ford AV, and we want to make this a smooth transition for our customers,” said AVR owner Mark Temen. “Together we will be a strong competitor with the capacity to handle the largest AV projects.”