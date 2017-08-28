FOR-A Ships InSync MCC-4K Motion Compensated Converter

The What: FOR-A is now shipping the new InSync MCC-4K motion compensated converter. Developed by U.K.-based company InSync Technology, FOR-A first debuted the MCC-4K unit earlier this year in its NAB Show booth, and is exclusively distributing the solution worldwide. The MCC-4K provides high-quality frame rate and format conversion for HD/3G/4K UHD signals. The first customer of the new solution is UK-based rental supplier Galaxy & Light Power.

The What Else: Offering support for quad-link 2SI or SQD format, as well as single-link 6G/12G BNC and SFP optical connectivity, the MCC-4K offers HDR support with dynamic range conversion between PQ, HLG, S-Log 3, Canon Log 2, SDR, and other log curves. It also provides color gamut conversion between ITU-R BT.709 and ITU-R BT.2020 standards.

“We’ve been receiving an increasing number of inquiries for 4K conversion in recent months,” said Andy Grant, chief executive, Galaxy Light & Power. “The MCC-4K offers high-quality performance and a range of features, and was easily our first choice for a 4K frame rate and standards converter. The MCC-4K will be used for international 4K sports production, including soccer coverage from Europe to North America, as well as hockey coverage from North America to Europe. We also used it for frame rate conversion of tennis to Japan for up-res to 8K.

“I have been working with FOR-A for over a decade, since we were one of the first purchasers of their FRC-7000 HD frame rate converter. I have been consistently pleased with the quality of service and support that FOR-A offers.”

The MCC-4K motion compensated converter is the latest offering in FOR-A’s line of frame rate converters, which includes the also recently introduced FRC-9000, along with the FRC-30 and UFM-30FRC units.

The Bottom Line: The MCC-4K is designed for live frame rate conversion applications where UHD content sourced at a chosen production frame rate needs to be converted to other frame rates for international contribution and distribution, including sports, concerts, and breaking news environments. The MCC-4K improves simultaneous transmissions in UHD and HD, and is also well suited for integrating HD and 3G content into UHD programming.