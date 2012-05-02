FITCH Wins Triple Crown of Retail Design Awards

FITCH swept the "triple crown" of store design competitions with a "hands-on," LEED Silver showroom for San Diego-based Fixtures Living. The design features digital signage and audiovisual systems by Mastercraft, Inc., also based in San Diego. The three competitions - the Retail Design Institute (RDI) International Store Awards, the Association for Retail Environments Design Awards, and Chain Store Age's "Retail Store of the Year" Awards - recognize outstanding, innovative store design from around the world.



"Beyond being beautiful, the new Costa Mesa store changes the way people shop, encouraging them to embrace the 'what if,'" commented Vicky Leavitt, Managing Director, FITCH North America. By presenting the appliances and bath fixtures in modern, residential context, people can dream and explore, use and choose products that bring joy into their lives.

Dubbed the "joyful journey," a visit begins with a handcrafted coffee in the Bliss Cafe, and from there shoppers meander through thirty working kitchen and bath vignettes. Fixtures Living Costa Mesa has raving fans on Yelp, the online local search and review site, with enthusiastic 5-star ratings. Since opening in September, Costa Mesa has hosted more than twice as many people as expected. All great things to build credibility and visibility for this young, innovative brand.

"Being fortunate enough to be recognized in any of these three prestigious awards is always a thrill. This year, in particular, the standard of work from our peers around the globe was incredibly high," said Christian Davies, FITCH Executive Creative Director, Americas. "To be on the podia at all three competitions in one awards season is both an honor and a testament to the fantastic vision of the clients we have been privileged to partner with over the past year."