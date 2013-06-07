ADP AdvancedMD Launches Website to Help with ICD-10 Transition

ADP AdvancedMD, a provider of all-in-one, cloud-based electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and medical scheduling software as well as medical billing services, has launched "MyICD-10," a new website aimed at helping medical practices prepare for the October 1, 2014 ICD-10 transition.

The new website features a timeline and a wealth of tools, training and tips to help any private practice get ready for the change.

Although the deadline is only 17 months away, recent studies indicate that 75 percent of providers are 25 percent or less complete with their ICD-10 transition preparations. ADP AdvancedMD has responded by providing medical practices with a one-stop resource — MyICD10.advancedmd.com — where they can obtain a wealth of relevant information to aid them in preparation for this industry transition.

"There is no question that the transition to ICD-10 will have a profound impact on our customers as well as the overall medical industry," said Steve ZoBell, CTO and vice president of product, ADP AdvancedMD. "Ensuring our software and clients are ready for ICD-10 is a primary focus for our company. However, ICD-10-ready software can’t carry the whole transition for a practice. Practices have to assess and adjust their internal workflows and processes as well. As a result, it was vital to proactively help physicians and their practices get out in front of this change, and to help our clients ensure they have no disruptions to their patient care or practice cash flow."

ADP AdvancedMD tools and information available on MyICD10.advancedmd.com include:

• The ADP AdvancedMD ICD-10 Trail Map, which recommends four phases of ICD-10 preparation for practices, beginning this calendar quarter: (1) assemble, organize and educate an ICD-10 team; (2) identify, assess, plan, and approve new processes and related budget to support the transition to these new processes; (3) execute training plans; and (4) test. The timeline for each step is delineated in the ADP AdvancedMD Trail Map, which also provides valuable templates and checklists. The Trail Map can be downloaded here.

• ICD-10 webinars: a series of one-hour sessions, begun in March 2013 and continuing into 2014. Attendees of the latest webinar received free tools and tips to help them conduct an impact assessment, develop a timeline, and set a budget. Registration for future webinars and recorded webinars can be found on the ICD-10 website.