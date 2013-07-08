AVAD's New VendoCOMM Events to Showcase the Best of Commercial Integration

AVAD, provider of innovative solutions to the residential and commercial custom installation markets, will debut VendoCOMM, a new series of one-day trade events offering custom installers premium access to leading commercial manufacturers, service providers, and industry influencers on July 10 in the Washington, DC metro area.



VendoCOMM officially kicks off at 7:30 am with registration and breakfast followed by a keynote address from Kirsten Nelson, editor of Systems Contractor News and Healthcare AV magazines. The event will feature training sessions beginning at 10:00 am and running until 4:00 pm. VendoCOMM will hold various product exhibits and special promotions displayed by over a dozen leading industry brands throughout the day, concluding at 7:00 pm.