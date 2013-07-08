AVAD's New VendoCOMM Events to Showcase the Best of Commercial Integration

AVAD, provider of innovative solutions to the residential and commercial custom installation markets, will debut VendoCOMM, a new series of one-day trade events offering custom installers premium access to leading commercial manufacturers, service providers, and industry influencers on July 10 in the Washington, DC metro area.
VendoCOMM officially kicks off at 7:30 am with registration and breakfast followed by a keynote address from Kirsten Nelson, editor of Systems Contractor News and Healthcare AV magazines.
VendoCOMM officially kicks off at 7:30 am with registration and breakfast followed by a keynote address from Kirsten Nelson, editor of Systems Contractor News and Healthcare AV magazines. The event will feature training sessions beginning at 10:00 am and running until 4:00 pm. VendoCOMM will hold various product exhibits and special promotions displayed by over a dozen leading industry brands throughout the day, concluding at 7:00 pm.
- “AVAD is well positioned to lead the industry's dialog on commercial install solutions thanks to our manufacturer relationships and infrastructure," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. “VendoCOMM is about connecting integrators to the most recent advancements in the commercial industry and giving them an opportunity to engage in a dialogue with their preferred brands, collaborate, and learn the latest concepts."
- The full schedule of training sessions for VendoCOMM includes the following courses.
- 9:00 am: LG Commercial Display Technology
- Learn Trip-Wire Selling to Get the Skills that Make the Deals
- 10:00 am: Learn how to take Advantage of the New or Smart End-Point, iTach Flex
- IP Networking Basics for the Commercial Integrator
- 11:00 am: Optoma Projectors
- Compass Control for the Commercial World
- 12:30 pm: Best practices for designing and installing HDMI systems
- 1:00 pm: Digital Signage Solution Selling
- 2:00 pm: Energy Intelligence: How Proper Power Protection Protects Profitability
- 2:30 pm: Designing Commercial Systems for Maximum Performance & Profit
- Like AVAD's Vendopalooza event series, VendoCOMM will feature promotions, raffles, and live product demonstrations. The events also include complimentary food and cocktails, and attendees will have the opportunity to win valuable prize giveaways. Free Apple iTunes gift cards will be awarded to the first 50 attendees that sign in.
- Following the premiere launch of VendoCOMM in Gaithersburg, MD, three additional North American cities will play host to this extraordinary commercial trade show tour: Bellevue, WA on September 10, Smyrna, GA on November 5, and Dallas, TX on December 5.