FiberPlex TD-6010

FiberPlex’s new TD-6010 adapter, to debut at InfoComm 2014, takes a variety of SFP/SFP+ modules for any format conversion scenario imaginable, even those that haven’t been invented yet.

The TD-6010 frame includes two bidirectional ports for interchanging SFP/SFP+ modules capable of converting between analog video, SD/HD & 3G-SDI or HDMI media formats, as well as full duplex and BiDi optical, 10/100/1000 Mbps ethernet and MADI. The TD-6010 can convert between Dante, CobraNet and EtherSound, or between single-mode and multi-mode fiber, as well as between MADI and ethernet, and any combination of the above.

FiberPlex is targeting its new adapter for television, live production, conferencing, corporate data, and other applications requiring universal use and conversion between media and transport formats.

The TD-6010 also can be used to slowly migrate equipment from standard definition to high definition video, or to interoperate multi-mode fiber optic with single-mode fiber optic networking.

The TD-6010 is based on FiberPlex’s popular industrial grade FOI-6010, but is designed for commercial work environments. It is housed in a sleek and attractive, yet durable throw down chassis and includes a non-polarized AC adapter.

FiberPlex’s FOI-6010 and newer TD-6010 can work in conjunction with FiberPlex’s popular WDM-8 and WDM-16 multiplexers, which take the same SFP modules to multiplex a number of media feeds over optical fiber. Optical fiber communication is being widely adopted for live production, training, conferencing, telemedicine, and other media-intense applications because of its high data rate (around ten times that of copper at the high end) and its clean transference over long distances compared to other communication links. The WDM-16 active wave division multiplexer is capable of multiplexing 16 channels at up to 3 Gbps each down an existing fiber pair, yielding an aggregated payload of 48 Gbps.