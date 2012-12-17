Covid Adds Celerity Plenum HDMI Fiber Optic Cables

Covid has begun carrying the Celerity line of Plenum Fiber Optic HDMI Cables.



This small diameter HDMI cable can easily be concealed or pulled through conduit, and are HDMI High Speed certified. Celerity supports distances up to 1000 feet without loss of signal integrity and HDMI specification, the company says.

A unique feature to the Celerity cable is the detachable HDMI connector. This allows the cable to be installed in tight, hidden spaces and in conduit with ease. The detachable HDMI connector is easily attached to the fiber optic plug after cables are in place.