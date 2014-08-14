Extron's New HDMI Scaler

Extron Electronics is announcing the immediate availability of the IN1604 DTP, an HDCP-compliant scaler with three HDMI inputs, a universal analog video input, and a DTP output, in a compact 1U, half rack enclosure. The IN1604 DTP is ideal for installation beneath conference tables and in lecterns to provide localized switching support for sources such as presenter devices, as well as signal extension up to 330 feet (100 meters) over shielded CATx cable to reach a wall or ceiling-mounted display. The IN1604 DTP provides the convenience of fast and reliable switching, along with a high performance scaling engine for HDMI and analog video sources. The IN1604 DTP also includes a host of audio processing features and many versatile options for control.

Extron's IN1604 DTP

“The IN1604 DTP lends itself well to conference room applications or collaboration systems, with a compact enclosure that can be mounted inconspicuously under a conference room table or in a lectern to support multiple guest laptops or tablets, and built-in DTP extension that simplifies integration of the display,” says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. “The scaler delivers high performance and a compelling feature set with the core capabilities of the Extron professional grade presentation switchers, but in a smaller form factor.”

The IN1604 DTP includes a DTP twisted pair output that can be used to extend video, audio, and control to a DTP receiver behind a flat-panel display on a wall or above a ceiling-mounted projector, with the receiver powered over the same shielded CATx cable. Integrators can choose from a complete line of DTP 230 receivers for signal extension up to 230 feet (70 meters) or DTP 330 receivers for signal extension up to 330 feet, to accommodate distance requirements of specific applications. The DTP output can also be used for sending video and embedded audio, plus bidirectional control signals to any HDBaseT-enabled display. The IN1604 DTP features an advanced scaling engine that can scale HDMI and analog video signals to a common high resolution output. It provides high performance 1080i deinterlacing and Deep Color processing to deliver optimal image quality. With Extron EDID Minder, Key Minder, and SpeedSwitch, integrators can connect sources and a display with plug-and-play simplicity, automatic device negotiation, and nearly instantaneous switching.