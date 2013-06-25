InfoComm Recognizes Malissa Dillman with Educator of the Year Award

InfoComm International has presented its Educator of the Year Award to Kramer Electronics’ Malissa Dillman, CTS-D, CTS-I.

The award was presented at InfoComm 2013, a professional audiovisual trade association. It was held at the Orange County Convention Center in Florida. Dillman is the 21st recipient of this yearly award, and the first woman ever to receive the award.

Dillman is Kramer Electronics US Training and Education Manager. She has worked in the AV industry for over 12 years. She has owned and operated an AV installation company, worked as both a regional sales manager and division sales manager at the dealer level, and served as a regional field sales engineer for a communications company.

Dillman has brought her experience to the classroom to help others learn and expand their skill set. Dillman prepared 212 people to take their Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) exam, and also trained more than 200 industry professionals on key industry principles this past year.

Dillman developed and perfected a successful Kramer road show program during the past year. This program offers regional educational opportunities for AV professionals to spend a full day earning up to 10 CTS renewal units, while gaining current and topical technology education.

Dillman has also created a webinar, Analog Sunset, Digital Sunrise, and authored a condensed version of Kramer's Introduction to Digital Technologies for Today's Pro AV Professional, which serves as an introductory-level training on today's complicated transition from analog to digital. Dillman was also a recipient of InfoComm’s Women in AV Award at InfoComm in 2012, and was one of the first four women in the world to achieve both the CTS-D and CTS-I credentials.

“Malissa Dillman has been named InfoComm Educator of the Year because of her strong commitment to bettering the industry through the delivery of quality industry training,” said executive director and chief executive officer, InfoComm International, David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD. “Her deep commitment to the professional development of her students and her strong support of the industry are evident to everyone who encounters her.”

"We are so proud of Malissa and all her achievements here at Kramer Electronics," vice president of marketing, Kramer Electronics US, Clint Hoffman, CTS, said. "She is extremely deserving of this award and of all the recognition and accolades that go along with it. Malissa is the best and we are very fortunate to have her as a part of the Kramer family."

The Educator of the Year Award is nominated by InfoComm’s Professional Education and Training Committee (PETC) and selected by the InfoComm Board of Governors, to honor an individual who works to develop the skills and knowledge of others in the AV industry. Kramer Electronics is so proud and pleased that InfoComm chose Malissa Dillman as this year’s recipient.