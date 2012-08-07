Whitlock to Host Tech Tradeshow August 30

Whitlock is hosting Convergence 2012, a collaborative technology event, at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham, NC on August 30th. Attendees can expect to see the latest audiovisual (AV) technologies and get expert advice on AV/IT convergence, BYOD and end user adoption and global standardization issues.

Solutions featured include mobile and cloud-based AV options, as well as top videoconferencing, digital signage, 3-D and immersive technologies, 4K projection systems and integrated automation and control systems.

Participating manufacturers include Polycom, Cisco, Vidyo, Crestron, SMART, Christie Digital, NEC, Biamp, Sony, Epson, AMX and others.

Whitlock’s Convergence show runs from 9am-3pm, and is the perfect venue for AV and IT decision makers, architects, general contractors and facilities managers involved in complex technology implementations.