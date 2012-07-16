D.A.S. Audio On Hand at F1 European GP F1 Events

In late June the city of Valencia and its Valencia Street Circuit – a modern route through the streets of the Mediterranean city, which includes 25 turns and a top speed of around 323 km per hour (201 mph) - played host to a number of events held in celebration of the Formula 1 European Gran Prix.

D.A.S. Audio professional sound systems were on hand to provide sound reinforcement at some of these exclusive events as well as at the circuit itself, helping to bring the emotion of the world’s biggest motorsport event to the thousands of professionals and fans who descended upon Valencia for the race.

In the days leading up the European GP Scudería Ferrari’s main sponsor Banco Santander threw a private party for members of the “prancing horse” team, directors and other invited guests. The event was held at a restaurant nestled between the dunes of Valencia’s Playa del Saler and sound reinforcement was handled by local experts Sonilight, S.L., who turned to D.A.S. Audio systems for this unique event.

Sonilight technicians brought out the powered D.A.S. Avant systems to create just the right ambience for the guests, using eight stand-mounted D.A.S. Avant 15A systems throughout the venue. The systems handled the sound for the different speakers at the event, including speeches by Banco Santander president Emilio Botín and Fernando Alonso, Ferrari driver and two time F1 world champion.

The actual 3-day European Grand Prix 2012 included pre-event training, the classification round and the race itself, and technicians opted for self-powered D.A.S. Aero 12A line array systems to bring the sound to the stands. Over 70 D.A.S. Aero 12A systems were distributed throughout the stands set up along the over 5 km circuit, as well as in front of the grandstand opposite the pit at the finish line.

The experience gained during the 2011 European GP proved extremely valuable for Acústica, the company responsible for the circuit’s sound reinforcement. Mounted on truss podiums – an option that obtained results in 2012 - the D.A.S. systems gave the Acústica technicians exactly what they were looking for, according to the company: coverage for the different areas of the circuit as well as excellent sound pressure.