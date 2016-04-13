Extron Introduces New HDMI Scalers

Extron Electronics recently introduced the DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A and DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A xi, HDMI scalers that can process 4K/60 video signals at 4:4:4. HDCP 2.2 compliant HDMI 2.0 inputs and outputs support data rates up to 18 Gbps.

DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A

The scalers incorporate the Extron Vector 4K scaling engine, developed internally by Extron's team of signal processing engineers for critical-quality 4K applications. The DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A xi provides the added flexibility of scaling and managing 4K/60 as a dual path signal. The scalers provide many integrator-friendly features, such as on-screen display, stereo audio embedding and de-embedding, internal test patterns and the ability to display custom on-screen images and logos.

"We are extremely pleased to be the first to deliver scalers that support 4K resolutions at 60 Hz with 4:4:4 signal processing,” said Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron.“The DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A scalers are ideal for critical-quality imaging of full-motion video and highly detailed graphics in the most demanding 4K applications. These scalers are the culmination of our many years of engineering and research and deliver industry-leading 4K scaling performance."

The DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A and DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A xi incorporate the Extron-exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine. Vector 4K is the latest generation of Extron scaling, engineered in-house for critical-quality 4K signal processing. The Vector 4K scaling engine delivers the power and precision required to manage 4K content. Whether integrating legacy sources with 4K displays, or downscaling 4K content to HD displays, Vector 4K provides processing and clarity for any 4K application.

The DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A has a single HDMI input and output that support resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 60 Hz. The DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A xi features a pair of HDMI inputs and outputs. The additional input and output allow integration with source devices and displays that support 4K as two columns. The DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A xi can also accept two matched-resolution inputs for side-by-side display on a single screen, or provide duplicate outputs for driving a pair of displays.