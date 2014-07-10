Extron Introduces Compact HDMI to HDMI Scaler

Extron Electronics has introduced the DSC HD-HD, a compact high performance, HDCP-compliant scaler that converts between HDMI resolutions and frame rates. It accepts video from 480i up to 1920x1200, 1080p, and 2K, and offers high performance upscaling and downscaling with multiple output rates up to 1920x1200, including HDTV 1080p/60 and 2K. The DSC HD-HD features advanced Extron video signal processing with 1080i deinterlacing and Deep Color processing for optimal image quality. It includes many integrator-friendly features such as on-screen display, test patterns, and EDID Minder. The DSC HD-HD is ideal for applications that require scaling HDMI video to match the different capabilities and requirements of sources, displays, videoconferencing codecs, and other equipment. The compact form factor allows simple integration at a source, destination, or in a distribution system.

"AV integrators often need a simple solution for matching different HDMI video resolutions in professional AV systems," says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "The DSC HD-HD includes a powerful scaling engine and video processing capabilities that ensure consistent, reliable HDMI cross conversion with great picture quality, plus EDID management in a low profile enclosure that saves valuable rack space."