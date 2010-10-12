TechMentor Orlando 2011 Call for Presentations

March 14-18, 2011 at the Disney Yacht Club; Orlando, FL

The Call for Presentations for TechMentor Orlando 2011 conference is now posted at http://cfp.techmentorevents.com/ . The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 15, 2010.



2011 marks TechMentor’s 13th year of providing IT Managers and Professionals real-world, in-depth, unbiased technical training. During TechMentor educational conferences, expert instructors and leading independent analysts instruct tactical and strategic sessions on managing, securing, and troubleshooting Microsoft Windows server systems. An emphasis on vendor agnostic virtualization solutions addresses the business and technology drivers behind the adoption of virtualization technologies.



People come to TechMentor for many reasons, and our content must reflect their needs and appeal to their educational needs. Attendees come to TechMentor to acquire practical, pragmatic and immediately applicable knowledge. They come for inspiration, to be shown a vision of a better future through the use of concepts, techniques, patterns and technology that they can apply in their organizations.



To ensure that you have a positive conference experience, please read the entire Call for Presentations guidelines before submitting your proposals.



If you have any questions regarding the conference or CFP submission process, please contact Suzanne Young, Event Manager at SYoung@1105Media.com or (240) 479-1479.



Call for Papers Submission Process



Deadline: Submission deadline is October 15, 2010.Submit Proposals at: http://cfp.techmentorevents.com

Conference Dates: TechMentor Orlando – March 14-18, 2011, Disney Yacht Club, Orlando, FL

TechMentor 2011 Focus TopicsWe welcome presentation proposals that are suited to our educational foci, which include (but not limited to):

• Windows PowerShell

• Virtualization

• Architecting and Administering Microsoft Exchange

• Security and Malware Protection

• Active Directory Management and Architecture

• Advanced Troubleshooting for Servers and Applications

• Automated Windows Deployment

• Managing Windows SharePoint

• Getting More out of your Existing IT Investment

Submission CriteriaProposals must adhere to the following criteria:

• The Proposal Terms and Conditions must be checked upon submission.

• To be considered, all proposals must be complete, comprehensive, and deemed relevant and timely by the conference selection committee. Complete proposals is defined as submitting information in all fields of the accompanying session form in full (including full contact information of speakers, biographies of each speaker per session, session title with abstract, and learning objectives.) Partial session submissions will not be considered.

• All proposals must include clear and concise written statements of intended learning outcomes or objectives for each session. These statements must reflect what the attendees will achieve by participating in this session.

• All presenters will be required to sign a Speakers Agreement with TechMentor, which will include granting a nonexclusive license to the copyright of written materials and may include permission to record (audio and/or video) the session.



Presenter Responsibilities

• Presenters are responsible for returning a signed and executed speaker agreement by the deadline: November 29, 2010.

• Presenters agree to submit all program materials, including handouts and PowerPoint slides, electronically by February 7, 2011. Presenters will receive instructions on submitting your materials electronically.



• If additional handouts are required for session and not submitted to by February 7, 2011 then the presenter is responsible for management and costs associated with duplication, shipping, and distribution of materials to conference attendees.

• All presenters must provide their own laptop loaded with their presentation at the time of session.

• Presenter Expenses: Speakers chosen to present at TechMentor Orlando 2011 will receive a stipend for each session they present along with a small travel stipend. TechMentor Conferences will also cover hotel accommodations (room and tax only) for a pre-determined number of nights at the host hotel as outlined in the speaker agreement.

Submit Proposals at: http://cfp.techmentorevents.com