Extron Electronics Single-Gane Decora-Style Transmitters

Extron Electronics is releasing the DTP T 3G-SDI 230 D and DTP T 3G-SDI 330 D, single-gang Decora-style transmitters for sending 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, or SDI, audio, and bidirectional RS-232 and IR signals over a shielded CATx cable to Extron DTP-enabled products. The DTP T 3G-SDI 230 D extends signals up to 230 feet (70 meters), while the DTP T 3G-SDI 330 D extends signals up to 330 feet (100 meters). Both DTP T 3G-SDI D models have built-in signal conversion for compatibility with all DTP 230 and DTP 330 Series receivers, and DTP-enabled products. They provide integration of broadcast-type video signals into DTP Systems, supporting video rates up to 2.97 Gbps. The transmitters accept analog stereo audio signals for simultaneous transmission over the same shielded twisted pair cable. They also offer features such as an input loop-through, remote power capability, bidirectional RS-232 and IR pass-through for remote AV device control, and a wall mountable design.

The DTP T 3G-SDI 230 D and DTP T 3G-SDI 330 D have features for AV system integration, including input equalization and reclocking on the SDI input loop-through. Input equalization conditions incoming 3G-SDI signals to compensate for signal loss over long input cables, while reclocking removes data timing jitter. The transmitters can transmit a selected pair of AES audio channels as embedded digital audio, or send analog stereo audio alongside the video and control signals. The transmitters can be remotely powered by Extron DTP-enabled products over the twisted pair cable. They offer an HDBaseT output mode that is compatible with any HDBaseT-enabled display. The DTP T 3G-SDI 230 D and DTP T 3G-SDI 330 D mount in an included Decora-style wallplate designed for installation in one-gang US wall boxes.