Exterity to Showcase Multi-Device Enterprise IP Video Distribution at Integrate Expo

Exterity, a provider of enterprise IPTV technologies for the secure distribution of live, on-demand, and recorded video over IP, will showcase its enterprise IP video distribution system at Integrate Expo (Melbourne Convention Exhibition Center, August 26-28).

According to the company, Exterity will demonstrate how its ‘Beyond the LAN’ range of products enable pro AV installers and organizations to securely distribute high-quality video content from any source to any connected device.



Exterity provides solutions that leverage the existing corporate network to securely distribute terrestrial, satellite, or cable, as well as internal channels over IP, allowing the seamless delivery of live TV, premium channels, OTT services, enterprise TV, and digital signage to fixed displays and mobile devices. Seamless integration with complementary technologies enables organizations to deliver a complete, feature-rich solution with the ability to design full or multi-zoned screens with live or prerecorded video content; display RSS news feeds and scrolling text; and support image playlists and playout scheduling, as well as automatic playback of digital signage.



“This year, we’ve decided to focus on mobility at Integrate Expo by demonstrating our new ‘Beyond the LAN’ product range on our own stand,” said Colin Farquhar, CEO at Exterity. “We recently hired Travis Anderson as country manager Australia and New Zealand to support our expansion in the region, and Integrate Expo is the perfect springboard to showcase our know-how to a region that’s set to become a leader in pro AV integration.



"Our enterprise IP video systems are already deployed by a number of companies in Australia and we’re looking forward to demonstrating how organizations can harness the power of video to increase collaboration and facilitate communication between their staff across the whole of APAC.”



The demonstration of the full ‘Beyond the LAN’ range of products will enable pro AV specialists and organizations in the corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality, media & broadcast, oil & gas, transportation, and venues industries to discover how they can deliver a branded professional TV and video experience to a variety of devices over WAN, Wi-Fi, the Internet, or via a content delivery network.