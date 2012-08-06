Amplifying ‘T’ Models Complete AMX Enova Rollout

AMX has launched its new T models to round out the Enova DVX line.

The company says that the Enova DVX T models, like the SP models released in June, build on the success that drove the initial DVX-3150HD – a complete, compact AV solution that gives installers the flexibility to easily design the perfect meeting space in any room configuration. With the full line of eight configurations now available and completing the Enova DVX model expansion initially rolled out at Integrated Systems Europe 2012, there is a DVX unit ready for just about every conference room, classroom, and auditorium application.

“With ‘the perfect meeting’ as our focus, reducing acquisition, deployment, maintenance and energy costs have become paramount,” said AMX Chief Technology Officer Robert Noble. “The DVX is the new standard for smart organizations wanting a beautifully simple, simply beautiful collaboration room solution.”

These newly minted models are the Enova DVX-2150HD-T, Enova DVX-2155HD-T, Enova DVX-3150HD-T and Enova DVX-3155HD-T. The ‘T’ models feature a 75 Watt, 70V/100V amplifier while the SP models have a 2x25 Watt, 8 Ohm amplifier. The T models are designed for installs that utilize a transformer-based, daisy-chained, audio distribution architecture and are compatible with industry standard 70V and 100V speaker systems.

All Enova DVX models feature exclusive AMX technologies like SmartScale® and InstaGate Pro®. SmartScale intelligently delivers video perfectly scaled for each connected display, eliminating the integration challenges that can occur when sources and displays have different supported resolutions. InstaGate Pro® smartly and without special tools addresses key constraints and delays created by HDMI/HDCP.

The DVX ‘215x’ models have 6 video inputs and 3 video outputs while the ‘315x’ models have 10 video inputs and 4 video outputs. Models with numbers ending with a ‘55’ replace two HDMI inputs found in models ending in ‘50’ and instead include two DXLink twisted pair inputs for integrating remote sources up to 100 meters (330 feet) away. A complete matrix of all Enova DVX model configurations is available here.

Added Jeff Burch, AMX Senior Product Line Manager, “With the DVX, an installer can assure customers they will have a perfect meeting space—where meeting attendees can reliably, easily and consistently use the technology in the room. By dramatically simplifying the AV control and distribution system, you not only dramatically simplify its installation but also its use.”

For more information on the Enova DVX Line of All-In-One Presentation Switchers go to http://www.amx.com/enova.