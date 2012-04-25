DSE '13 Opens Call for Award Nominations

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is now accepting nominations for its 10th Annual Content Awards.

To qualify, content must be new or have been in use between November 1, 2011 and November 1, 2012. Submissions deadline is Friday, October 5, 2012. Submission forms are available at: digitalsignageexpo.net.

Nominations will be evaluated by a panel of independent judges on the basis of:

* Creative Relevance – The extent to which content demonstrates new or unique creative design and delivers compelling relevance to the intended audience.

* Production Quality – The extent to which the overall appearance and impact of the content meet or exceeds standards for quality production.

* Intended Mission – The extent to which the content quantitatively accomplished its intended mission (i.e., increased brand awareness, informed or directed customers or visitors, increased or expanded existing revenue).

The 4th Annual Apex and Content Awards Dinner will be on Wednesday, February 27 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Richard Lebovitz, editorial director of Exponation, LLC, who oversees the Awards judging, said, “DSE’s Content Awards honor innovative and compelling content created for digital signage and digital out-of-home, including both ad-supported and non-ad supported digital place-based networks.”

Digital Signage Expo 2013, co-located with the Interactive Technology Expo and Digital Content Show, is scheduled for February 26-28, 2013, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. To reserve exhibit space contact Jeanne Phillips, (770) 649-0300, Ext 16. Or, for more information, visit digitalsignageexpo.net.