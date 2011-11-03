Community Licenses CONEQ Technology

Riga, Latvia--Real Sound Lab has announced Community Professional Loudspeakers as the first CONEQ licensee amongst professional audio product manufacturers.

CONEQ technology will be featured in Community’s newest loudspeaker processor, the dSPEC226.

dSPEC226 will feature 1024 bands of CONEQ Acoustic Power Frequency equalization on each of the 6 output channels, improving the performance of selected Community loudspeakers with a degree of precision not achievable by any other means.

"The introduction of dSPEC will re-define Community’s approach to sound reinforcement for the foreseeable future,” said Chris Barrow, Community’s product manager. “Our product line-up features many fully passive and horn loaded loudspeakers which can uniquely benefit from CONEQ’s ability to correct the linear time invariant phenomena invariably found in these types of systems, like the elimination of horn resonances.”

Viesturs Sosars, CEO of Real Sound Lab, said: "We are delighted to learn that dSPEC has been launched on the pro audio market by Community Professional Loudspeakers after the completion of significant development work of this new product. Having them as our technology licensee, we were clearly able to see their determination and passion about delivering new ideas to the loudspeaker processor market. We believe that in the nearest future CONEQ technology will be employed in an increasing number of loudspeaker processors in various applications."