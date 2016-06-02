EvertzAV to Launch New Room Control Solution at InfoComm

The What: EvertzAV will launch its all-new VUE-IN-5 control solution at InfoComm 2016. Evertz VUE-IN-5 has been developed to make setting up control for a single room possible in five minutes or less.



The What Else: VUE-IN-5 is designed to allow users to design and build custom “in-room” control elements quickly and efficiently through the panel’s intuitive layout mode. In addition to accelerating the setup process, VUE-IN-5 offers a streamlined, user-friendly interface that is very comprehensive for all levels of users.

VUE-IN-5 control panels are hosted directly by the MAGNUM-RC in-room controller. MAGNUM-RC can support both Evertz new 10” touch panel as well as act as a web host for wired/wireless web based control for BYOD control surface deployments.