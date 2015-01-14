EVENT: Women of InfoComm Breakfast at ISE 2015

InfoComm International, co-owner of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2015) tradeshow, will host its very first Women of InfoComm Network Breakfast at First Lounge restaurant, 8:00-9:30 a.m. on 11 Feb. 2015, at the Amsterdam RAI. The cost to enter is 40 Euros.

Sarah Joyce, VP, EMEA, Electrosonic (left) and Diana Danziger, an organizational development and leadership consultant (right).



The Women of InfoComm Network (WIN) is a global network of individuals who are committed to promoting and empowering women in the audiovisual (AV) and information technology (IT) industries. By participating in the WIN’s live and online events throughout the year, members can make connections, find resources, pursue education, discover mentors, and identify opportunities to advance women in the industry. WIN seeks ways to raise awareness of gender diversity and celebrates the achievements of women who work in AV and IT.

“The Women of InfoComm Network breakfast at ISE will explore what women – and men- in the industry can do to encourage women into successful long-term careers in technology,” said Betsy Jaffe, Vice President of Communications at InfoComm International.

Sharing experiences and highlights from her 20-year journey in technology, the breakfast will be presented by Sarah Joyce, Vice President, EMEA at Electrosonic, and a member of InfoComm International Board of Directors.

Diana Danziger, an organizational development and leadership consultant, will host an interactive session aimed at promoting women in technology. The session concludes with networking and a roundtable discussion to solicit input from participants the Women of InfoComm Network Council should perform in Europe.