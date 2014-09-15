EVENT: Bose RoomMatch Demo Sessions in NYC

As a resource for system integrators, contractors, and front-of-house engineers, Bose Professional will be hosting a demonstration of their RoomMatch loudspeaker systems at New World Stages in New York City, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 16, 2014. Users requested to audition RoomMatch systems in real-world situations, and Bose has responded with this event and other regional demos showcasing RoomMatch loudspeakers, along with PowerMatch amplifiers and ControlSpace digital signal processing.

The demo session is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Experience the power and flexibility of a full Bose RoomMatch L/C/R system. Attendees will have a chance to have discussions with Bose Professional Systems sales and field engineering personnel. After the demo, kick back and relax with complimentary cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a performance by one of the nation's premier Journey tribute bands, Voyage, as they showcase Bose RoomMatch Progressive Directivity Array loudspeakers in a live concert. Guests are welcome.

• Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2014

• Time: 3:30pm; reception and live performance at 5:00pm

• Location: New World Stages

• Address: 340 W. 50th St., New York, NY 10019