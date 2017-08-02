ETC Combines Summer Camp and Professional Development with CUE Conference

On Thursday, July 20th, nearly 250 ETC end users arrived in Madison, WI, for the fourth CUE conference. CUE, short for Create Understand Experience, is a professional development conference hosted by ETC every other summer.

ETC Camp CUE Counselor

This year’s classes were organized into one- and two-day-long tracks so attendees would have a more immersive, educational experience. Tracks focused on technicians, educators, general system networking, designing a better theater, and Eos console programming. The typical daily class schedule was enhanced this summer with optional Saturday evening classes. With so many opportunities for hands-on learning, it’s no wonder that reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.

Several of the courses throughout the weekend required prerequisite console training and quiz completion, making for a more advanced option to the conference than in the past. Many other courses offered ETCP continuing education credit upon completion.

Classes both Friday and Saturday, and Friday morning’s keynote address by David Lincecum, vice president of Marketing, were recorded live and can be found at http://www.etcconnect.com/CUE/Videos/.