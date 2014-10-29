ESP/SurgeX Earns ISO Certification

ESP/SurgeX has received ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 9001:2008 certification for its U.S. operations.

ISO 9001:2008 is a quality management system focused on ensuring certified businesses deliver a consistent level of quality to customers while utilizing well-defined and regularly reviewed and audited processes and procedures. Accepted worldwide as the standard that defines quality for a management system, ISO 9001:2008 certification verifies ESP/SurgeX's manufacturing, design, purchasing, order processing, and shipping processes meet the highest standards.

"Achieving ISO 9001:2008 certification is official validation for something we've always been committed to at ESP/SurgeX: manufacturing the industry's best power protection and energy intelligence solutions efficiently and delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Stephen F. Galloway, CEO and president of ESP/SurgeX.

ESP/SurgeX manufactures premium power protection and energy intelligence solutions. Its award-winning portfolio helps businesses worldwide to lower service costs, improve reliability, increase profitability, and achieve a positive ROI. For over twenty-five years, business leaders worldwide have trusted ESP/SurgeX to protect and improve their critical electronic equipment from the dangers associated with power disturbances.