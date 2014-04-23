Epson Bright PowerLite 1930 Projector

Epson has introduced the PowerLite 1930, designed for small to medium sized venues including hotel or conference rooms, classrooms and houses of worship. Built off the current line of PowerLite 1900-series projectors, the PowerLite 1930 ($999*) delivers 4,200 lumens of color brightness and 4,200 lumens white brightness and a suite of digital connectivity options including HDMI and DisplayPortTM at a competitive price point.

“Epson is committed to delivering projection solutions to meet the needs of a variety of environments, and the PowerLite 1930 is a bright and

Epson PowerLite 1900-series projector

powerful solution for small-to-medium sized rooms,” said Phong Phanel, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “Delivering high brightness and an advanced feature set, including HDMI connectivity, the PowerLite 1930 projector displays powerful, true-to-life images in virtually any setting at an affordable price.”

The PowerLite 1930 projector offers XGA resolution and features such as split screen capability, Faroudja DCDI video processing built-in for smooth video images, and diverse digital connectivity with HDMI and DisplayPort. The PowerLite 1930 also offers automatic vertical and horizontal keystoning and Quick Corner® for easy set up.

PowerLite 1900-Series Shared Features:

The Epson PowerLite 1900-series projectors offer several easy-to-use and versatile features designed for a wide range of venues, including:

- HDMI and DisplayPort: Digital display interface for transmitting audio and video supports up to 1080p resolution

- Split Screen: Gives presentation flexibility with two side-by-side windows and three layout options; video and presentation materials run simultaneously for added convenience3

- Multi-PC Projection: Allows up to 32 participants to connect to the projector, and up to 4 participants to simultaneously display on one screen for amazing collaboration flexibility.

- DICOM Simulation Mode4: Specialized imaging uses standardized grayscale to reproduce medical images, such as x-rays, for medical training and education

- Image Adjustment and Movie Reproduction: Leveraging home cinema technology, new Gamma and RGB image adjustments allow for brightness and color tone adjustments; Faroudja DCDi chipset enhances video quality with deinterlacing, noise reduction and enhanced sharpness

- Monitor and Control: Epson Easy Management® allows for network monitoring, maintenance, and email alerts to be sent via LAN

- Epson iProjection™: Leverage the free Epson iProjection app to present from Apple® devices running iOS 4.2 or later, or AndroidTM devices running Android 2.3 or later5

All Epson projectors feature the latest 3-chip 3LCD technology to deliver amazing, true-to-life color and detail for powerful presentations; Epson projectors offer three times brighter colors than leading competitive projectors6. This technology also provides an energy-efficient light engine which uses available lamp light to create stunning images, and in contrast to 1-chip DLP technology, 3LCD requires, on average, 25 percent less electricity per lumen of brightness7.



Color Brightness Specification and Projector Performance

The new color brightness specification (measuring red, green and blue) published by the Society of Information Display (SID) allows consumers to compare projector color performance without conducting a side-by-side shootout. With today’s high definition content, presenters can display content with higher quality in brighter environments. For a truly impressive image, projectors need to offer both high color brightness and high white brightness. High color brightness is important for larger screen sizes and provides flexibility for a variety of screen materials. Without sufficient color brightness, images may be muddy, soft and lose detail, even in a dark room. For more information, visit http://www.colorlightoutput.com.