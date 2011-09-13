AMX $100K Gear Award Program for Educators

The AMX Innovation Awards at EduComm 2012, sponsored by the University Business Institute, are now open for entry. The awards ceremony for the AMX Innovation Awards at EduComm 2012 will be held Monday evening, June 13, 2012 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev. Award winners will receive a combined total of $100,000 MSRP of AMX equipment.

The AMX Innovation Awards recognize individuals and institutions changing higher education around the world. The University Business Leadership Institute established the AMX Innovation Awards in January 2011 as an exclusive awards program designed to recognize innovative higher education accomplishments and practices. The awards program is sponsored by AMX and the AMX Education Alliance.