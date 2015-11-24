embed signage Integrates Flypay Mobile App

embed signage now allows the ability to display mobile orders directly to digital signage displays with their integration of Flypay, a mobile ordering application.

Flypay, with nearly one million users, is being used by restaurants including Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Jamie’s Italian and Chilango. The Flypay mobile application gives users the ability to order and pay at table, order and collect, and order at the bar from their phones. embed signage’s integration with Flypay allows staff and customers to see their on-the-fly pay information.

embed signage users can add the Flypay widget to any layout. The design and layout can be customizsed to fit brand guidelines and configured to display store-specific order data from the Flypay app using a unique store id.

The new integration provides a digital menu board and mobile ordering application solution for restaurants with embed signage with the focus on increasing orders, sales, reducing wait times and improving consumer communication.

“The integration with Flypay’s mobile ordering application offers another solution package for users of our software at no additional cost,” said Daniel Cruickshank, Head of Flypay Integration at embed signage.



