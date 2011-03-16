AVI-SPL Presents 'E-Learning Everywhere'

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL is teaming up with Polycom to present the next AVI-SPL University Online webinar, "E-Learning Everywhere" on Tuesday, March 22 at 1 p.m. EST. Polycom's Russ Colbert will show how 21st-century education can be delivered virtually, physically and online.

In the webinar "E-Learning Everywhere," Polycom's Russ Colbert will explain how managers in charge of training can accelerate the learning process and improve outcomes while minimizing the impact on resources, productivity and financials. Russ will also show how organizations can find innovative training vehicles that allow broad information dissemination to large and dispersed audiences.

To register for the E-Learning Everywhere webinar, click here.

Since 2001, Russ Colbert has been the global education market director for Polycom. He has over 20 years of experience serving the needs of government, enterprise and education customers in the interactive voice and video communications market. As director of global markets with VTEL Corporation, Russ was directly responsible and active in large-scale education implementations in all 50 states and 43 countries around the world.

Launched in 2011, AVI-SPL University Online is a set of 13 webinars held throughout the year. Hosted by AVI-SPL and its manufacturer partners, the free webinar series focuses on emerging technologies and applications. Upcoming AVI-SPL University Online webinars will be presented by Bosch, TV One, Polycom, NEC Display and Fourwinds.