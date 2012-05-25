RGB Linx Prime with HDMI Output Card

- Alameda, CA--RGB Spectrum continues to expand the capabilities of its Linx Prime CrossXFormat switchers with an HDMI Output card with audio de-embedding.
- The optional card installs in a Linx Prime chassis, available in sizes from 8x8 to 32x32. With a user selected mix of modular input and output cards, they support a broad range of signal types and transmission modes, including copper and fiber.
- The new modular card is HDCP compliant and features two independent channels, each supporting HDMI embedded audio up to 7.1. The de-embedded audio is available on an easy-to-wire, removable terminal block as either a balanced or unbalanced stereo analog signal. Embedded audio, including stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 pass through in the HDMI signal unaffected.
- The need to de-embed audio from an HDMI signal and process it separately arises for a number of reasons: display devices may not offer audio playback; audio from a different video source than the one on the displays may require monitoring; or there is a need to record or distribute the audio to multiple and/or remote locations.
- Current users of Linx Prime switchers can take advantage of the new capabilities by installing the card in any available slot in their Linx Prime Switcher.
- The card utilizes HDMI connectors and supports signals up to 2048x1152 and 1920x1200/60 in addition to 1920x1080p/60. Additional features include full pixel reclocking and 500mA of 5V pin power per channel for powering inline devices such as XtendView fiber optic extenders.
- The audio card joins other recent additions to the Linx Prime modular card choices, including HDCP compliant Fiber I/O cards and output cards with built in scalers. The Linx Prime switcher's DVI and CrossXFormat input cards also accept and pass embedded audio in HDMI signals. For embedding external audio signals into DVI or SD video signals, RGB Spectrum offers outboard converters.