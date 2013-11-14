PLASA to Hold In-Booth Standards Presentations at LDI

PLASA TSP is holding in-booth presentations at LDI. Learn how standards are being written and or changed to make the business of show business safer, simpler, and more profitable.

Learn how and why ANSI E1.21, the outdoor structures standard, is being revised to better protect audiences, personnel, and property. Find out how to measure the slipperiness of your performance floor according to ANSI E1.34, so it's right for whatever show that's to be done on it. Hear a summary on a new personal fall arrest system standard written to protect people working on truss grids and, at the same time, to avoid arguments with the AHJ.

With a recent partnership between PLASA and ProSight Specialty Insurance, the standards PLASA writes are now available to everyone at no cost. Since the launch of this partnership in April of 2013, over 16,000 standards have been downloaded. You can also hear about the new insurance and risk management handbook developed by PLASA and ProSight Specialty Insurance to help protect your livelihood.

Stop by the PLASA booth, #2251, to find out how every standard solves a problem. View the full schedule of presentations at http://na.plasa.org/news/TSP_Schedule.html.